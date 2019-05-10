Ulster Rugby: Rory Best and Stuart McCloskey take top prizes at awards ceremony
Rory Best and Stuart McCloskey were the main winners at Ulster Rugby's annual awards ceremony on Thursday.
Retiring captain Best was named the Personality of the Year while McCloskey won both the Player of the Year and the Supporters' Player of the Year prizes.
Flanker Marcell Coetzee was voted the Rugby Writers' Player of the Year while academy trio Eric O'Sullivan, Michael Lowry and Aaron Sexton also won awards.
Ireland international Claire McLaughlin was named Women's Player of the Year.
Zara Flack of the Enniskillen Royal Grammar School won the inaugural Girls Schools' Player of the Year honour with Tom Stewart of Belfast Royal Academy taking the Boys Schools' prize.
Best, who plans to retire at the end of the Rugby World Cup this year, has made 220 appearance for Ulster in a professional career spanning 15 seasons with his native province.
The 36-year-old made his final appearance at Kingspan Stadium last week when he helped Ulster to defeat Connacht in their Pro14 quarter-final.
McCloskey was recognised for an outstanding season of consistency for Ulster, starting and finishing all but five of his 25 appearances this campaign and scoring four tries in the process.
2019 ULSTER RUGBY AWARD WINNERS
Ulster Rugby Personality of the Year
Rory Best
Player of the Year
Stuart McCloskey
Women's Player of the Year
Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere RFC)
Young Player of the Year
Eric O'Sullivan
Supporters Club Player of the Year
Stuart McCloskey
Rugby Writers' Player of the Year
Marcell Coetzee
Academy Player of the Year
Michael Lowry
Ulster A Player of the Year
Aaron Sexton
Ulster U18 Girls Player of the Year
Kelly McCormill (Cooke RFC)
Club of the Year
Queen's University RFC
Club Player of the Year
Ross Adair (Ballynahinch RFC)
Referee of the Year
Peter Martin
Youth Player of the Year
Matthew Sands (City of Armagh RFC)
Boys Schools' Player of the Year
Tom Stewart (Belfast Royal Academy)
Girls Schools' Player of the Year
Zara Flack (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School)
Real Rugby Heroes Award (Adult Category)
Victor Kearney (Donegal Town RFC)
Real Rugby Heroes Award (Youth Category)
Heather Thornton (Rainey Old Boys RFC)
Dorrington B Faulkner Award
Barney McGonigle