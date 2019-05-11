Ospreys to face Scarlets for European Cup spot after Saracens win 2019 title

Ospreys wing George North is a former Scarlets star

Ospreys will host Scarlets on Saturday, 18 May for a place in next season's European Champions Cup after Saracens beat Leinster to the 2018-19 title.

The Pro14 play-off between the west Wales rivals was confirmed as the English Premiership club beat Ireland's flag-bearers 20-10 in Newcastle.

The outcome also ended Cardiff Blues' hopes of making Europe's top flight.

Sarries' win meant Liam Williams becoming the 11th Welshman to earn a European winners medal.

The 10th Welshman to earn a winners' medal was Leigh Halfpenny, who helped Toulon as they beat Clermont Auvergne to the crown in 2015.

Halfpenny and Davies will now be hoping Scarlets can give them the chance to play in next season's European top tier.