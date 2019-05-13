Glasgow Warriors: 'We know what not to do' for Pro14 semi - Humphreys

Glasgow Warriors lost to Scarlets at Scotstoun in last season's Pro14 semi-final

Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors "know what not to do" as they prepare for Friday's Pro14 semi-final visit of Ulster, says assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys.

Warriors were well beaten by Scarlets at this stage last year after a three-week break from competitive action.

Glasgow's last match came on 27 April but Humphreys says lessons have been learned from last term's failings.

"We have done a lot of in-house competitions, trying to keep the competitive edge we have got," he said.

"We were here this time last year, so we sort of know what not to do. But everything has been about competitions, whether it's fun, we have been trying to push the competitive element to everything we have done."

Dave Rennie's side qualified for the play-offs early in 2018 and won just three league games after the New Year.

This season, they have finished strongly, winning their final eight league fixtures, a run which included a 30-7 victory over Ulster.

"It's not ideal but we feel we are in a pretty good spot," Humphreys added.

"It's something we have talked a lot about all the way through the season. When we reviewed last year, we felt we came to the end and perhaps our energy levels weren't where they needed to be.

"So we have tailored a lot of things differently this year. We needed to be in a position where we play our best rugby now and hopefully that's going to be the case."

Adamson has whistle for all-Irish semi-final

Meanwhile, former Glasgow player Mike Adamson will become the first Scottish Rugby official to take charge of a Pro14 knockout match when he referees Saturday's semi-final between Leinster and Munster.

A former fly-half and Scotland Sevens internationalist, Adamson, who turns 35 on Friday, will take charge of his 35th league game.

The Scot is the first man to play and referee in the tournament, and has also operated in the European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup, Continental Shield, Sevens World Series and internationals.