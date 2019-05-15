Glasgow Warriors v Ulster: Pick your Glasgow XV for Pro14 semi-final

Sam Johnson and Pete Horne
Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster
Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow Warriors face a season-defining match at Scotstoun on Friday, with Dave Rennie's men knowing victory over Ulster will take them into the Pro14 final and within 80 minutes of silverware.

But who would you pick? Have a go at our squad selector and choose your starting XV.

