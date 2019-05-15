Glasgow Warriors v Ulster: Pick your Glasgow XV for Pro14 semi-final
-
- From the section Scottish Rugby
|Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster
|Venue: Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date: Friday, 17 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Glasgow Warriors face a season-defining match at Scotstoun on Friday, with Dave Rennie's men knowing victory over Ulster will take them into the Pro14 final and within 80 minutes of silverware.
But who would you pick? Have a go at our squad selector and choose your starting XV.
Pick your Glasgow Warriors XV
Pick your starting XV for this weekend's game