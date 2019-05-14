Matt Faddes: Ulster sign New Zealand Sevens back from the Highlanders

Matt Faddes has scored 19 tries in 43 Super Rugby appearances for the Highlanders

Ulster have signed Highlanders and Otago utility back Matt Faddes.

The 27-year-old has scored 19 tries in 43 Super Rugby appearances for the Highlanders and has played for New Zealand's Sevens team.

Faddes said he was "looking forward to the experience of living and working in a new environment".

"When I visited in 2016, I was struck by the family, community feel to the club," said Faddes, who made his debut for home province Otago in 2011.

Faddes played for the Barbarians against Fiji in Belfast in November 2016 when he got on the scoresheet.

Ulster coach Dan McFarland believes Faddes will bring "experience, skill and creativity to our backline".

"He's quick and has shown throughout his career the ability to beat defenders with his footwork and acceleration," said McFarland.

"His versatility will also be very important for us, meaning he is able to play various positions alongside our talented young backs."

Faddes is Ulster's latest signing following the captures of Leinster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath, Australian second row Sam Carter and Irish-qualified front row Gareth Milasinovich.