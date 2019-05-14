Rory Best: Marcell Coetzee's 'big moments' have been key for Ulster

Rory Best and Marcell Coetzee combine to stop Connacht centre Bundee Aki

Pro14 semi-final: Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Date: Friday 17 May Venue: Scotstoun, Glasgow Kick-off: 19:35 Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster FM, MW and the BBC Sport website

Rory Best says South African Marcell Coetzee has proved himself to be the ideal overseas signing after an outstanding season for Ulster.

The back-row forward's first two years at the province were ruined by knee injuries but earned a new three-year contract for his good form this term.

"No matter what foot he's on, he makes yards," said Ulster captain Best.

"Ultimately, that's what your foreign players should be, big players that have big moments in big games."

Ulster play Glasgow on Friday 17 May in a Pro14 semi-final and they are a team in form after impressive wins over Edinburgh, Leinster and Connacht.

Best believes it's no accident that Ulster's good season has coincided with the remarkable revival of Coetzee, who has played 22 times this season and was named the Ulster Rugby writers' player of the year.

The 28-times capped Springbok only managed five appearances in his first two seasons with the province.

Glasgow's Adam Hastings with Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best

"When we first signed him, we knew how good he was," said Best.

"When we played them (South Africa) in the Aviva and he handed off (Jamie) Heaslip, those moments, that's the sort of player he is.

"The encouraging thing is the way the other back-rowers play off him.

"We know how good Jordi [Murphy] is but Nick Timoney and Sean Reidy, even the Rea brothers, Greg Jones they watch him and see what he does and try to emulate that.

"Again your foreigners, that's what you want from them."

Speaking about his form recently, Coetzee admitted: "At one stage I was thinking that I was done with the club and I've only played a few games here, and that would have been a heavy burden on me leaving this club".

"[I] missed just about all the games for two years and now playing play-off rugby and to be a consistent part of it all. is just the cherry on top for me.