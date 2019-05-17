Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Don Armand will make his 100th Premiership appearance having made his debut in October 2013

Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Sandy Park
Date: Saturday, 18 May
Kick-off: 16:00 BST

Exeter name a strong side for the clash with Northampton, knowing a win will ensure they finish top of the table.

Winger Alex Cuthbert is the only survivor from the weakened side that were heavily beaten at Saracens as Rob Baxter picks 10 internationals.

Saints make four changes to the team that beat Worcester, and a win for them will secure the last play-off place.

Piers Francis is back at centre, while prop Paul Hill, lock Alex Moon and flanker Lewis Ludlam also return.

Northampton will start the game a point ahead of fifth-placed Harlequins, who travel to Wasps, and beat Exeter 31-28 in a thrilling clash at Franklin's Gardens in between Christmas and New Year.

The Chiefs are four points clear of Saracens, who travel to Worcester, and could host Saints again next week in the play-off semi-finals should they win and Northampton qualify by virtue of a Harlequins loss.

Jack Nowell starts at full-back for Exeter with Cuthbert and Olly Woodburn on the wings and Henry Slade and Ollie Devoto teaming up in midfield.

Nic White is restored at scrum-half and Joe Simmonds at fly-half, while flanker Don Armand will make his 100th Premiership appearance.

Exeter are further boosted by the return of England flanker Sam Simmonds on the bench, having been out since October with a knee ligament injury, and Scotland's Sam Skinner among the replacements after recovering from a broken bone in his foot.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Sport:

"Even if we'd have won all the last few games, but without performing well, the actual points on the board wouldn't have made any difference to us in reality; the home semi-final is still happening,

"We have changed the squad around a little bit, we have tried to align people's game time slightly differently, now only time will tell.

"Watching training this week, we look like we're ready to go, we look like we're ready to put our foot down, which is what we anticipated going into this game."

Northampton director of rugby Chris Boyd told BBC Radio Northampton:

"People get a bit frisky about the game, but you've still got to make sure that you understand that your performance is underpinned by your core skills and your decision-making and your processing.

"We've worked pretty hard no that and we're relatively fresh from the week off.

"The boys have come back really keen to go and do a job on a side that, along with Saracens, has been the consistent benchmark in the Premiership for the past four or five years."

Exeter: Nowell; Cuthbert, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; Simmonds, White; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Dennis, Hill, Ewers, Armand, Kvesic

Replacements: Cowan-Dickie, Moon, Francis, Skinner, Simmonds, Maunder, Steenson, Hill

Northampton: Tuala; Collins, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Waller (capt), Marshall, Hill, Moon, Lawes, Gibson, Ludlam, Harrison

Replacements: Fish, van Wyk, Franks, Ribbans, Wood, Mitchell, Grayson, Burrell