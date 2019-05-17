Premiership: Newcastle Falcons v Bristol

George Smith, 38, is set to retire after Saturday's game having won 111 caps for Australia and played 19 times for the Bears since joining last summer

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle welcome Joel Hodgson back to their side after six months out with a broken leg for their final game before relegation to the Championship.

Wingers Adam Radwan and Zach Kibirige come in for the injured Vereniki Goneva and Sinoti Sinoti while Sam Lockwood returns at loose-head prop.

Bristol could snatch the final Champions Cup place should they win and Wasps, Sale and Bath all lose.

Pat Lam makes three changes with prop James Lay given his first league start.

Luke Daniels replaces Tom Pincus on the wing while Harry Randall gets the nod at scrum-half.

John Afoa will make his 100th Premiership appearance while replacements Jack Lam, Tusi Pisi and George Smith will bid farewell to Bristol from the bench.

Newcastle: Tait; Kibirige, Harris, Williams, Radwan; Hodgson, Young (capt); Lockwood, McGuigan, Mulipola, Green, Robinson, Chick, Graham, Nagusa

Replacements: Socino, Davison, Wilson, Olmstead, Blamire, Stuart, Flood, Matavesi

Bristol: C Piutau; Leiua, O'Conor, S Piutau (co-capt), Daniels; Sheedy, Randall; Lay, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Vui, Luatua (co-capt), Thomas, Haining

Replacements: Kloska, Woolmore, Thiede, Lam, Smith, Stirzaker, Pisi, Protheroe