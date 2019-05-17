Premiership: Sale v Gloucester

James O'Connor will return at inside centre for Sale against Gloucester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Sale welcome back Byron McGuigan, Bryn Evans and James O'Connor from injury to face third-placed Gloucester in the final Premiership round of the season.

Chris Ashton, who switched to left wing in the draw at Bristol, reverts to full-back for Sharks.

Gloucester limber up for the play-off semi-finals with Tom Savage as skipper.

Ollie Thorley returns from injury on the blindside wing, Tom Marshall is on the bench while centre Matt Banahan makes his 200th Premiership appearance.

Danny Cipriani, nominated for Premiership Player of the Season, is rested against his old club, but another of the six contenders, Faf de Klerk, starts for Sale.

Seventh-placed Sharks are a point behind sixth-placed Bath, who currently occupy the final European Champions Cup qualification place.

Sale, who have a better winning record than the West Country side (10 wins to nine) if they finish level on points, need to beat Gloucester with a four-try bonus point and hope Bath do not match their result.

Steve Diamond's side could even qualify with a losing bonus point, if Bath lose at Leicester without picking up a point.

Sale: Ashton; Solomona, S James, O'Connor, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, B Curry, T Curry, Ross (capt).

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Jones, Evans, Strauss, Cliff, L James, Reed.

Gloucester: Sharples; Seabrook, Purdy, Banahan, Thorley; L Evans, Braley; Traynor, Walker, Denman, Savage (capt), Grobler, Polledri, Ludlow, G Evans.

Replacements: Gleave, Seville, McAllister, Craig, Hinkley, Vellacott, Coetzer, Marshall.

Referee: Wayne Barnes.