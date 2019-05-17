Premiership: Wasps v Harlequins

Nathan Hughes (left) and England team-mate Elliot Daly will be two of Wasps' five players saying their fond farewells to the club

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wasps have Saracens-bound centre Elliot Daly back from a knee injury as they bid to steal a top-six Premiership place on the final day of the season.

Also making their last appearances are fellow England caps Nathan Hughes and Joe Simpson, South African Willie Le Roux and Fijian Gaby Lovobalavu.

Harlequins can still claim fourth place - and an away semi-final next weekend.

But they must win and hope that Northampton, currently in fourth, lose at Premiership leaders Exeter.

Olympic gold medallist Semi Kunatani, who signed for Harlequins last summer from French Top 14 side Toulouse, makes his first start at blind-side flanker, in place of player of the season Alex Dombrandt.

Lock forward George Merrick is on the bench and likely to make his 100th - and last - appearance before joining Clermont Auvergne this summer.

Fellow lock Joe Launchbury will also be making his 100th Premiership appearance for Wasps. who start the day in eighth.

To make the top six and secure European Champions Cup rugby next season, they must win, probably with a bonus point, and hope for slip-ups from both Bath, who are at Leicester, and Sale, who host third-placed Gloucester.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"There is plenty of rivalry between the two teams. We're teams who both want to attack, who always get under each other's skin. There's always a bit of argy-bargy and banter flying about.

"Our performances at the Ricoh haven't been good enough this season and we've let the supporters down. This is echoed by the players too. They recognise it and they want to put it right.

"We can't worry about other games and outcomes. It's down to 22 games over the season, not one. We haven't performed well enough, but hopefully we can get a result and that'll take us where it takes us."

Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard:

"Our victory against Leicester Tigers means we still have a fantastic opportunity to compete for the top four this weekend.

"Wasps are a fantastic team and I have a lot of admiration for Dai Young, his coaching team and players. I know they will be fired up and will welcome us with passion and physicality. But we have to go there with a sole focus on our performance and being at our best.

"Semi [Kunatani] has given us a lot of impact as a game changer in recent weeks and is showing the kind of match-breaking ability that enticed me to sign him in the summer."

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, Daly, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Sopoaga, Simpson; McIntyre, Cruse, Brookes, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Taylor, Zhvania, Cooper-Woolley, Rowlands, Johnson, Hampson, Miller, de Jongh.

Harlequins: Brown; Chisholm, Marchant, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Marler, Buchanan, Sinckler, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Kunatani, Robshaw (co-capt), Clifford.

Replacements: Elia, Boyce, Collier, Merrick, Dombrandt, Hidalgo-Clyne, Lang, Alofa.