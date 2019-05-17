Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Saracens

England centre Ben Te'o, who is yet to say where he will play next season, will be one of six home players making their last appearance

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday, 18 May Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester bring in the departing Wynand Olivier as replacement for injured Francois Venter (calf) to partner England's Ben Te'o at centre.

The pair are among six Warriors making their final appearance, along with Wales' Grand Slam-winning wing Josh Adams and bench trio Jack Singleton, Gareth Milasinovich and Jonny Arr.

Reigning champions Saracens still have a chance to pip Exeter for top spot.

But they need a bonus point win and a Exeter defeat at home to Northampton.

A week after their European Challenge Cup triumph against Leinster, England Under-20 fly-half Manu Vunipola makes his first Premiership start.

Saracens have three on the bench who could make their Premiership debuts - Billy Walker, Andy Christie and Tom Griffiths - in a match that may be the last of Marcelo Bosch's Saracens career after six years at Allianz Park.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Humphreys, Venter, Te'o, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Fatialofa, Hill, du Preez, van Velze (capt).

Replacements: Singleton, Black, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Lewis, Arr, Shillcock, Olivier.

Saracens: Gallagher; Strettle, Bosch, Tompkins, Lewington; Vunipola, Whiteley; Figallo, Gray, Judge, Isiekwe, Day, Clark (capt), Burger, Earl.

Replacements: Woolstencroft, Thompson-Stringer, Walker, Kpoku, Christie, Taylor, Griffiths, Segun.