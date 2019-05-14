Scarlets: Prydie, Hughes and Asquith sign new deals

Tom Prydie was recalled by Wales this season when he featured in wins against South Africa and Argentina

Tom Prydie, Steff Hughes and Paul Asquith have all signed new deals to remain with the Scarlets.

Wales international Prydie joined from Dragons in 2017 while Hughes has captained the region this season.

Asquith was signed from Australian club side Western Sydney Rams in 2017.

Scarlets general manager of rugby Jon Daniels said: "All three players have proven valuable assets for the Scarlets in recent seasons. We are delighted all three have sign new contracts."

The Scarlets have signed several players to new contracts in recent weeks.

Grand Slam winners Ken Owens, Jon Davies and Rob Evans have all agreed new deals, as has Johnny McNicholl, Werner Kruger and several home grown players.

The region also signed second row Sam Lousi from Super Rugby side the Hurricanes.