London Irish sign Goodrick-Clarke as Gilsenan & Chawatama extend deals

London Irish secured promotion back to the Premiership by winning the Championship title this season

Premiership newcomers London Irish have signed prop Will Goodrick-Clarke from Championship side Richmond.

The 23-year-old has spent two years with Richmond, combining rugby with his studies at Oxford Brookes University.

Meanwhile, flanker Conor Gilsenan and prop Lovejoy Chawatama, both 27, have both agreed new deals with the Exiles.

Gilsenan has played 66 times since joining from Leinster in 2014, while Chawatama has scored three tries in 26 appearances for the club.