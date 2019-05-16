James Ryan: Ireland and Leinster lock wins Players' Player of the Year Award

Ryan's award comes after Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat by Saracens

Ireland and Leinster lock James Ryan enjoyed a double success at the Zurich Irish Rugby Players Awards.

The 22-year-old won both the Players' Player of the Year and the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year accolades at the ceremony in Dublin.

Retiring Ulster centre Darren Cave was awarded the Medal for Excellence, while his club teammate Jacob Stockdale claimed the Try of the Year.

The Ireland wing won for his score in November's win over New Zealand.

Connacht fly-half Jack Carty, who won his first Ireland cap and became his club side's record points scorer, won the Supporters' Player of the Year, while Ciara Griffin was named Women's Player of the Year.

Ryan, who has made 17 appearances for Ireland, beat off competition from Tadhg Beirne, Jack Carty and Peter O'Mahony to win the main award of the night.

"It's always nice to win awards, but tonight has been particularly special in that I am being recognised by my teammates and opponents," said Ryan.

"I have many great memories of the season but there have also been plenty of learnings that I will take with me into the future.

"A special word of thanks to my family who continue to guide me through what has been a fairly hectic rugby career to date."