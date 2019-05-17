Premiership Player of the Season: Danny Cipriani on six-man shortlist

The nominees (clockwise from top left) are: Cobus Reinach, Alex Goode, Steven Luatua, Matt Kvesic, Faf De Klerk and Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani has the chance to win another award after being nominated for Premiership Player of the Season.

The 31-year-old Gloucester fly-half has already won the Rugby Players Association's annual award.

Sale scrum-half and World Player of the Year nominee Faf De Klerk and Saracens' European Player of the Year Alex Goode are also on the six-man shortlist.

Exeter's Matt Kvesic, Northampton's Cobus Reinach and Bristol's Steven Luatua are the other nominees.

The final round of fixtures in the Premiership's regular season take place on Saturday, with Northampton and Harlequins competing to join Exeter, Saracens and Gloucester in the play-offs.