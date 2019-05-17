Tim Visser: Harlequins & former Scotland wing to retire at end of season

Visser has been a prolific try-scorer throughout his career

Harlequins and former Scotland wing Tim Visser is to retire at the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old ended his Test career a year ago and will now quit the professional game to "move on to new challenges outside of rugby".

Netherlands-born Visser, known as the "The Flying Dutchman", scored 14 tries in 33 Tests after qualifying for Scotland through residency in 2012.

His 66 games for Quins have brought 39 tries since his arrival in 2015.

Visser started his professional career at Newcastle after being discovered playing sevens in the Netherlands.

He moved on to Edinburgh, where he was leading try-scorer in the old Pro12 league for four successive seasons in a six-year spell in the Scottish capital, before moving south to Quins.

Visser will not be involved as Paul Gustard's side - one point behind fourth-placed Northampton - target victory over Wasps in Coventry on Saturday in the final game of the regular English Premiership season, which could see them snatch the final play-off spot.

'Fantastic servant'

"I'd like to thank everyone at Harlequins for the opportunity to be part of such a fantastic club; I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here," Visser said.

"I feel now is the time for me to move on to new challenges outside of rugby with my young family. I'm looking forward to trying and proving myself in a completely different career."

Harlequins head of rugby Gustard praised Visser's "exceptional career", calling him "a fantastic servant" to the club.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed his company and have always respected his commitment, attitude and humour since I joined the club last July," Gustard added.

"He is an immensely valued and very popular member of the squad whom we will miss. We all wish him and his family the very best as he embarks on a new adventure.'