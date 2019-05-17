Five front row forwards sign new Cardiff Blues deals

Scott Andrew (L) and Rhys Gill (R) celebrate winning the 2018 European Challenge Cup with George Earle

Wales props Scott Andrews and Rhys Gill have signed new Cardiff Blues contracts.

Andrews, 29, has won 14 Wales caps, while 32-year-old Gill has represented his country seven times.

Gill's fellow loose-head Brad Thyer, 26, has also put pen to paper on a new deal.

Kirby Myhill, the 27-year-old former Wales Under-20s captain, and fellow hooker Ethan Lewis have also committed their futures to the Arms Park.

"Scott Andrews is a hugely experienced professional, who has been in the international game, and gives 100% in every single training session and game," Blues coach John Mulvihill said.

"Gilly played a significant role in some of our big wins in the season and is a massively competitive player.

"He brings huge experience to the group and is a new member of our leadership group, who will make sure every minute on the pitch counts next season.

"Brad has really impressed me this season. His determination and work ethic is second to none and he continually strives to improve all elements of his game.

"Technically he is one of our best set-piece players and his work, on both sides of the ball, has really improved this season.

"Kirby is one of our best players on both sides of the ball and is determined to play a big role next season."