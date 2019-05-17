Glasgow Warriors 50-20 Ulster: Big win 'unexpected' - Tommy Seymour

Tommy Seymour opened the scoring for Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow Warriors "never could have dreamt" of a seven-try demolition of Ulster in the Pro14 semi-finals, says wing Tommy Seymour.

Seymour scored twice for the rampant Warriors as they ran out 50-20 winners at Scotstoun to reach next Saturday's final at Celtic Park, where they will face either Leinster or Munster.

The win made amends for last year's defeat at the same stage by Scarlets.

"That was pretty unexpected," Seymour told BBC Scotland.

"We're just delighted we were able to come out here after what happened last year when we let ourselves down in the semi-final.

"We've come back here, with the incentive of the home final, and it's great to give it back to the fans and everyone who has worn the jersey this season."

'We celebrated a little bit early'

Warriors scored with their first attack through Seymour, and Ali Price and Rob Harley added further scores.

Seymour, Kyle Steyn, and both Peter and George Horne continued the rout after the break, with counters from Marcell Coetzee, Rob Herring and Michael Lowry.

But head coach Dave Rennie felt his side had allowed Ulster to take some of the gloss off the scoreline, with two of their tries coming towards the end.

"I'm really rapt, but I'm not very happy with the last 10 minutes - we celebrated a little bit early," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"In the end, we're where we want to be. We talked about getting a home semi-final to give us the opportunity to go to Celtic Park and we shouldn't be afraid of that.

"I guess we ran to the light and the boys fronted."

The semi-final was Stuart Hogg's last match at Scotstoun, with the Celtic Park showpiece his farewell in a Glasgow Warriors shirt.

Warriors will learn their opponents on Saturday when Leinster and Munster go head-to-head.

"We'll make sure there's not too much hype," Rennie added. "There will be a lot of emotion being at home, and with guys like Hoggy moving on.

"I'm looking forward to sitting back at home and watching two Irish teams batter each other. Either side's going to be tough."