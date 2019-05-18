Rory Best: Retiring captain says he is leaving Ulster 'in a good place'
Retiring captain Rory Best said the realisation that he has played his final game for Ulster "was not a nice feeling".
The 36-year-old hooker retired from club rugby after the province's 50-20 thumping by Glasgow in Friday's Pro14 semi-final.
He plans to play for Ireland at the World Cup in the autumn, but his 15-year Ulster career is now over.
"All good things have to come to an end eventually," said an emotional Best.
"Ulster are in a good place and that's the way you would want to leave them at the end of your career.
"That realisation that I won't ever be pulling on an Ulster jersey again was not a nice feeling. It's something that I've given so much to."
Dan McFarland's side were well beaten by the impressive Warriors in Scotstoun, conceding seven tries in a one-sided semi-final.
While it wasn't end Best had hoped for, the Ireland captain was keen to highlight the positives from Ulster's season.
"When we look back in a day or two we will realise that we can be hugely proud of what we have achieved this season," Best added.
"Nobody would have given us a chance of reaching a semi-final after last year but we showed a lot of stubbornness, great play and belief.
"The squad has a lot to build on, even though the lads will be hurting from the defeat to Glasgow."
Friday's defeat was also a final game for Ulster for centre Darren Cave, who equalled Andrew Trimble's appearance record of 229 when he came on as a second-half substitute.
"Ulster's been massive for him - he and his family have invested so much in it and it was nice for him to equal the record," Best added.
"I think Andrew [Trimble] will be secretly happy to share that record with Darren and it's great to see those boys sitting on top of that caps pile. It's a great achievement."