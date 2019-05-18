Pro14 final: Ali Price calls on Glasgow Warriors fans to fill Celtic Park

Ali Price scored the second of Glasgow's seven tries against Ulster

Pro14 final: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Celtic Park, Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scrum-half Ali Price wants Glasgow Warriors fans to pack out Celtic Park and create a Champions League-type atmosphere for the Pro14 final.

A stunning 50-20 victory over Ulster propelled Warriors into the final in their home city, where they meet defending champions Leinster.

Over 30,000 tickets have already been sold for the 60,000 capacity ground.

"We've all seen Celtic on European nights and it's a brilliant stadium when it's full," said Price.

"I'd like to think now that we're in the final we can go a fair way in doing that and getting that sort of atmosphere. The stands are close to the pitch, right on top of the game."

Price scored the second of Warriors' seven tries as Ulster were dismantled in breathtaking fashion on a raucous night at Scotstoun.

The trademark attacking elan was on show but Glasgow have added a steelier edge to their play in recent weeks and the Irish outfit were blown away in the physical battle.

Price believes the humbling at the hands of Saracens in the Champions Cup quarter-final in March prompted that improvement after much soul-searching in the squad following that 56-27 defeat.

The Scotland international said: "It shouldn't have happened in a quarter-final of Europe but that's when it happened. It's a weird thing the mindset, getting everyone focused on the same thing and getting the mentality right.

"The boys up front have been outstanding in the last four of five games. It gives us quick ball and we've got the back division to give teams trouble when we get that quick ball.

"It all comes down to getting those hard yards up front and being brutal at rucks. We've got one more week and I'm sure the big boys will turn up again."

Ali Price celebrates with the departing Stuart Hogg at full-time

Friday marked Stuart Hogg's final appearance at Scotstoun before his summer departure for Exeter Chiefs, and Price shared a few words with his friend and team-mate at the full-time whistle.

"I said, 'We've done it mate, we've made it to the big one'," Price revealed.

"We've not mentioned much about this being his last game at Scotstoun. For him there would be nothing better than to send him on his way by winning the title. We've given ourselves that chance.

"I just told him, 'We've got one more week bro, we're back in Monday'."