Ospreys overcome sleepless nights to take place among European elite

The Ospreys squad comes together in a huddle after the Champions Cup play-off win over Scarlets

Ospreys coach Allen Clarke says he has overcome sleepless nights after guiding his region to the Heineken European Champions Cup next season.

His side beat Scarlets 21-10 in Saturday's play-off match to claim the final Pro14 place in the elite European competition next season.

Clarke's side overcame merger talks to finish as Wales' leading region.

"You could see a freshness once you realised we were going to exist as Ospreys," said Clarke.

Talks were held over an Ospreys merger with Cardiff Blues and Scarlets before the region said they would stand alone and the side have been galvanised by the off-field controversy.

Ospreys celebrated four victories at the end of the regular season to set up the Pro14 play-off match for the Champions Cup.

Alun Wyn Jones' Ospreys departure speculation, says coach Allen Clarke

"I have respect for every player in our group and they have been incredibly resilient throughout the season," said Clarke.

"It has been draining and probably what you see on the exterior you don't understand what is underneath. There have been a lot of sleepless nights for a lot of people involved.

"Our players had the appetite and were desperate to play in the Champions Cup and you could see that."

Clarke admits competing among Europe's elite will be a tough proposition next season.

"We talk about this being a start, not an end," said Clarke.

"We know it's going to be tough and test our squad depth but if we can get the right players on the field we feel as if we can challenge at that level.

"That's 14 games we have picked our full-strength side in the Pro14 and we have won 12 of them. That's the measure of where we are when we can get access to our best players."

Justin Tipuric and Alun Wyn Jones embrace after helping Ospreys defeat Scarlets in the Champions Cup play-off

Captain Justin Tipuric says the victory caps a difficult season.

"After everything that has gone on this season it's a nice way to finish off," said Tipuric.

"It just shows how tight everyone is in our squad and how everybody came together towards the end of the season after all the rumours.

"After we came back from the Six Nations we could easily have folded and lost every game, but instead we finished off winning every match.

"I never felt the group would fold. The character of the players in the squad meant that was never an option.

"This is not a time to celebrate though because we need to push on the Champions Cup to compete and not just be happy to be involved in it."