County Championship: Cornwall reach Twickenham final after beating Devon

Cornwall have made a sixth County Championship final in seven years after beating South West rivals Devon 50-20.

Alex Ducker, Jack Oulton and Rob Elloway scored tries as the Black and Gold led 21-6 at half time in Brixham.

Brad Howe, Jess Tomsett, Kyle Spear, Jon Dawe and Taron Peacock went over after the break as Fraser Honey kicked five conversions.

The Division One South champions will face Cheshire in the final after they topped Division One North.

Cornwall last made the County Championship final in 2017 where they lost 19-8 to Lancashire, and beat Cheshire when they last won the title in 2016.