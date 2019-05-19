Kyle Traynor: Gloucester and ex-Scotland prop to retire from rugby union

Kyle Traynor started Gloucester's final-day Premiership defeat at Sale on Saturday

Gloucester and former Scotland prop Kyle Traynor has announced he is to retire from professional rugby union at the end of the Premiership season.

The 33-year-old will participate in the play-offs with the Cherry and Whites after they finished third this season.

Traynor, who also represented Bristol, Edinburgh and Leicester, won the last of his four Scotland caps in 2012.

"I have experienced so many amazing and unforgettable things and made some truly incredible friends," he said.

"To represent my country was a lifelong dream and I will never, ever forget the feeling of pulling on the Scotland jersey and wearing the Thistle."

Traynor says he will now start a career in management consulting.