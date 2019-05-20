Ulster sign Munster's former Ireland Under-20 fly-half Bill Johnston

Bill Johnston will battle with Billy Burns and Johnny McPhillips for the Ulster number 10 shift

Ulster have signed ex-Ireland Under-20 fly-half Bill Johnston from Munster.

Johnston, 22, was a member of the Ireland Under-20 side which reached the World Championship final in 2016.

The Tipperary man made his Munster debut in March 2017 but had only 11 further appearances for the province.

Munster's signing of Joey Carbery further dropped Johnston down the fly-half pecking order with Tyler Bleyendaal, Ian Keatley and JJ Hanrahan also battling for the number 10 shirt.

While Keatley is now out of the Munster equation having joined Benetton, Johnston has opted to join the other Irish province where he will battle with Billy Burns and Johnny McPhillips for the fly-half spot.

"Bill is a very exciting young prospect who, for a number of reasons, has had limited playing opportunities over the past couple of years," said Ulster coach Dan McFarland.

"He will bring enthusiasm and unquestionable talent to our squad. We're confident that he'll be a really good addition."

Johnston said he will be joining "a talented young squad that's clearly moving in the right direction".

"That's something I really want to be part of and I can't wait to make the move to Belfast and get stuck into pre-season training," added the Tipperary man.

Johnston becomes Ulster's latest signing for next season following the acquisitions of Leinster and Ireland prop Jack McGrath, Brumbies lock Sam Carter, Worcester prop Gareth Milasinovich and New Zealand Sevens back Matt Faddes.