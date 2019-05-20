'Hype' will not affect Glasgow Warriors in Pro14 final - Dave Rennie

Dave Rennie addresses journalists as the build-up to Glasgow's final begins in earnest

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie says his team will not be affected by "all the hype" surrounding Saturday's Pro14 final against Leinster.

Rennie has guided Glasgow Warriors to their first final in four years.

Warriors are unbeaten in their past nine league matches, and face the tournament holders at Celtic Park on Saturday.

"We're clear on what we need to do," Rennie told BBC Scotland.

"There are examples of teams that become conservative because of the prize at the end of it. We've got a plan that's worked. You can't get sucked in to all the hype and do a lot of additional stuff that creates clutter.

"We're going to make sure we have a lot of fun because that's what we've been doing all year. We're going to make sure we go out and express ourselves because that's the type of footie we've played."

Glasgow's 50-20 semi-final win over Ulster came in front of a bumper crowd at Scotstoun Stadium and Saturday's venue across the city boasts a capacity nearer 60,000.

"I've poked my nose in once to have a bit of a look but it was empty," added Rennie.

"I know what Scotstoun is like so I can only imagine it's going to be a hell of a cauldron.

"We're playing against a really good side and that makes it even more exciting for us."