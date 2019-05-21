Glenn Delaney: New Zealander named as Scarlets defence coach

Christchurch-born Glenn Delaney played in Japan and England and was part of London Irish's Powergen Cup-winning squad in 2002

Scarlets have appointed New Zealander Glenn Delaney as their defence coach following the departure of Byron Hayward.

Delaney is currently the defence coach of Super Rugby side Highlanders and was a former London Irish head coach.

He will join new Scarlets head coach Brad Mooar who takes over from Wales bound Wayne Pivac.

"I am excited by the vision that has been put out and the way we are going to attack it," said Delaney.

Hayward left the Scarlets at the end of the season and is expected to join Pivac's backroom staff after the World Cup, although his role has yet to be confirmed by the Welsh Rugby Union.

Delaney spent seven years as director of rugby at Nottingham before becoming London Irish's forwards coach, head coach and finally head of rugby operations.

He returned to New Zealand to join Mitre 10 Cup side Canterbury in December 2016 and led them to a ninth title in 10 years, before joining the Highlanders in 2018.

Delaney will link up with a familiar figure in Mooar.

"We have known each other since school days in Christchurch, we go back a long way and Brad was coaching with the Crusaders while I was at Canterbury," said Delaney.

"I am looking forward to linking up with Brad and being part of his vision for the Scarlets."

Scarlets have yet to name an attack coach to replace Stephen Jones who will join Pivac's Wales coaching team.

Gloucester's Richard Whiffin and Wales Under-20s backs coach Dai Flanagan have been linked with roles in Mooar's staff.

