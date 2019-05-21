Josh Bainbridge: Jersey Reds sign Yorkshire Carnegie forward

Josh Bainbridge has played 85 times for Yorkshire Carnegie and was part of the England side that won the 2016 Junior World Cup

Jersey Reds have signed back-row Josh Bainbridge from Yorkshire Carnegie.

The 23-year-old, a former England Under-20 international, moves to the island after five seasons in Leeds.

"He's been a stand-out performer in the Championship who's impressed me in several encounters during the past few seasons," said Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon.

"I'm looking forward to working with him and challenging him to make further improvements to his game."

Jersey, who finished fourth in the Championship this season, have now made 11 new signings for next term, to add to the 23 players retained from the current squad.