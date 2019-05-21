Barbarians women name squad for England double header

Jasmine Joyce represented Team GB in rugby sevens in the 2016 Olympics

Nine members of the Barbarians squad which defeated USA Eagles have kept their places to face England in the women's international next month.

They include England's all-time most capped player Rochelle Clark and Wales wing Jasmine Joyce who ran in four tries in Denver.

The sides meet at Twickenham on 2 June as part of a double header, with the men's sides kicking off afterwards.

New Zealand's Anna Richards coaches the side assisted by Wales' Liza Burgess.

Full-back Danielle Waterman, fly-half Ceri Large, second-row Tamara Taylor and prop Laura Keates are all set for their Barbarian debuts, while Heather Kerr, Georgina Gulliver and Emily Wood make up the eight-strong England contingent.

Fly-half Elinor Snowsill returns to represent Wales alongside Joyce.

New Zealand's Linda Itunu led the Barbarians in their 34-33 victory over USA

New Zealand number 8 Linda Itunu returns with four other Black Ferns in hooker Fiao'o Fa'amausili, flanker Justine Lavea, prop Steph Te Ohaere-Fox and centre Kristina Sue.

In line with tradition, the Barbarians also include two uncapped players in Kayla Ahki and Tova Derk.

Centre Ahki was an Olympic Sevens star with New Zealand and made her Barbarians debut against the British Army in 2018. Swedish sevens player Derk featured against Munster in 2017 and against the USA.

Barbarians squad:

Forwards: Rochelle Clark (Wasps & England) 137 caps, Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia) 12 caps, Fiao'o Fa'amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand) 57 caps, Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA) 11 caps, Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand) 40 caps, Laura Keates (Worcester Valkyries & England) 60 caps, Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England) 16 caps, Justine Lavea (Ardmore Marist & New Zealand) 34 caps, Claire Molloy (Wasps & Ireland) 69 caps, Gaelle Mignot (Montpellier & France) 70 caps, Tamara Taylor (Darlington MP & England) 115 caps, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand) 25 caps.

Backs: Kayla Ahki (Unattached) 0 caps, Hannah Casey (Saracens & Ireland) 7 caps, Tova Derk (Wasps) 0 caps, Georgina Gulliver (Saracens & England) 37 caps, Jasmine Joyce (Worcester Valkyries & Wales) 15 caps, Kristina Sue (Manawatu Cyclones & New Zealand) 15 caps, Ceri Large (Gloucester Hartpury & England) 52 caps, Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere & Ireland) 34 caps, Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales) 52 caps, Danielle Waterman (Wasps & England) 82 caps, Emily Wood (Gloucester Hartpury & England) 4 caps.