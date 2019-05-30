Sam Davies: Dragons sign fly-half from Ospreys

Sam Davies was the 2013 World Rugby Junior player of the year

Fly-half Sam Davies has signed for Dragons on a two-year contract after deciding to leave Ospreys.

After Wales number 10 Gareth Anscombe joined Ospreys from Cardiff Blues and with Luke Price staying at the Liberty Stadium, Davies has decided to join Dragons.

Davies, 25, played the last of his eight Tests for Wales in June 2017.

Former England forward Dean Ryan has taken over at the Gwent region as the director of rugby.

Davies scored 836 points in 150 games for Ospreys after making his debut against Dragons in January 2012.