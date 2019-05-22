Pat Lam: Bristol Bears head coach extends contract to become director of rugby

Pat Lam will now become director of rugby at Bristol Bears

Bristol Bears head coach Pat Lam has signed a new long-term contract to become director of rugby at the club.

Former Newcastle, Northampton and Samoa back row Lam, 50, will remain at Ashton Gate on a deal until 2023.

Bears finished in an impressive ninth place in the Premiership this season, just five points off the top four and a place in the European Champions Cup.

"I'm proud to commit my future to Bristol and it was an easy decision to make," Lam said.

Bristol recorded the highest Premiership points total for a promoted side since 2007 with nine wins from 22 matches.

Lam joined the club in 2017, helping them clinch promotion from the Championship at the first attempt.

"We've set out a plan to bring a Premiership trophy to Ashton Gate and we're at the start of that journey," he said.

Owner Steve Lansdown added: "Pat has reinvigorated this club and given us a clear purpose and direction for the future."

"He has created an environment and team spirit that the whole city has bought into."