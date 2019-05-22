Luke Price: Ospreys fly-half signs new Ospreys two-year deal

Luke Price made his Ospreys debut in 2014 and has played 28 games for the region

Ospreys outside-half Luke Price has signed a two-year deal with the region.

Price, 23, is the seventh player to sign a new contract to stay at the Liberty Stadium after Cory Allen, Dan Evans, Luke Morgan, Scott Otten, Nicky Smith and Gareth Thomas.

He will compete with new signing Gareth Anscombe, with Sam Davies out of contract at the end of the month and linked with a move to the Dragons.

"Playing for the Ospreys is what I've wanted since I was a kid," said Price.

Forwards coach Carl Hogg will also become part of Allen Clarke's backroom team.