Scottish Rugby to look 'very closely' at Six Nations plans

Scotland will host France and England at Murrayfield in next year's Six Nations

Scottish Rugby will look "very, very closely" at any proposals for promotion and relegation in the Six Nations.

World Rugby will meet in Dublin on Wednesday to discuss the revolutionary Nations Championship concept.

It would involve a top division of 12 teams from both hemispheres playing each other once in a calendar year.

"We have an outstanding tournament and we wouldn't want to do anything to jeopardise it," said Scottish rugby director Dominic McKay.

"It's going from strength to strength and anything we could do to enhance that [Six Nations] we would look at."

A final decision on the plan to designed to globalise the calendar and increase competitiveness will likely to be set for June.

A major sticking point is the concept - and the timing - of promotion and relegation, with certain unions keen on a period of ring-fencing in order to establish a sustainable second tier.

Murrayfield 'open for business'

McKay also confirmed that Murrayfield is still "open" for the Scottish FA to use it for major matches in the future.

Scottish Rugby made a case last autumn to become the new home of Scottish football, but the Scottish FA instead opted to remain at Hampden Park.

"We are very open-minded at working with anybody," McKay said. "We've got an outstanding stadium - the biggest in Scotland.

"The Scottish FA board have made a very clear decision and they're working through their plans with respect to Hampden. We're open for business whether that's football or rugby or whatever."