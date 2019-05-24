Stuart Hogg: Five best Glasgow moments

Stuart Hogg bid an emotional farwell to Scotstoun last week

Pro14 final: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

The Pro14 final at Celtic Park against Leinster will be Stuart Hogg's last appearance in a Glasgow Warriors shirt.

The full-back is moving to English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs for next season, ending a nine-year spell at Scotstoun.

Hogg has matured from exciting prospect to one of Scottish Rugby's greatest ever players during his time in Glasgow.

And as he prepares to say an emotional goodbye, BBC Scotland looks at five of his best moments in a Warriors shirt.

Stunning hat-trick

In his debut season at Scotstoun in 2010-11, Hogg's now notorious pace and electric footwork caught the eye as he was named the Pro12's young player of the year.

The highlight that season came against defending champions Munster at Musgrave Park, when the then 19-year-old Hogg scored a superb hat-trick. The Scotland international, on this occasion playing at outside centre, sprinted through from his own half twice in the space of five minutes to haul Glasgow back into the match, before getting on the end of a kick through to complete his treble in injury time.

The Warriors lost the match 35-29 but it was a portent of what was to come from their young superstar.

Redemption score puts Warriors top

The 2013-14 season ended in ignominious circumstances for Hogg, who was dropped for the Pro12 final against Leinster.

Fast forward a year and he was instrumental in the 2015 title win, none more so as the season drew to its epic denouement against the team he was on the verge of signing for 12 months previously - Ulster. With top spot in the league and a home semi-final in sight, Glasgow trailed the Northern Irish outfit 10-6 with 54 minutes on the clock and were struggling in attack.

Up stepped Hogg, who caught Finn Russell's looping pass over his head on halfway, chipped the ball over the onrushing defence and gathered to slide in at the corner. The try sparked a Glasgow deluge of scores and they won the match 32-10 with the bonus point they needed to finish top of the pile.

Hogg slides in for a stunning try v Ulster in 2015

Shotgun boot helps Glasgow to glory

After scoring that sensational try to ensure Glasgow finished top, Hogg provided another jaw-dropping moment back at Scotstoun the next week in the semi-final against the same opposition.

With the score at 3-3 in the early stages, he took on a penalty fully 55 metres out, and just 15 metres in from the left-hand touchline. Cool as you like, Hogg nonchalantly boomed it over - with a few metres to spare - to edge Glasgow in front.

The Warriors went on to win the game 16-14 to reach the final.

Pivotal in Pro12 title clincher

Stuart Hogg celebrates in the 2015 Pro12 final against Munster after setting up Henry Pyrgos to score

The pinnacle of Hogg's career was of course that 2015 Pro12 title win as they put Munster to the sword in Belfast. He may not have been one of the four try scorers, but he put in a typically bustling performance as the Warriors romped to victory.

His scything break through the Munster defence teed up Henry Pyrgos to score the third try before half-time to put the club well on its way to its, and Hogg's, finest hour.

Dazzling display in Italy

While this match against Benetton in April 2016 was not as important as some of the others lit up by Hogg, the two moments of magic he produced demonstrate his box office ability in a nutshell.

With Glasgow 16-14 down at half-time in Italy, a shock was on the cards before he produced something from nothing. A series of dazzling steps took out six defenders before he flicked an offload out the back door for Simone Favaro to score.

Then, 10 minutes later he hitch-kicked and side-stepped his way from just inside the opposition half into their 22, before beating the full-back with ease to score. Glasgow won 38-16.