Al Kellock: Former Glasgow captain says team must not get 'carried away' before Leinster Pro14 final

Al Kellock lifts the Pro12 title in 2015

Pro14 final: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow must not get "carried away" with the build-up to the Pro14 final as they did in 2014, says former captain Al Kellock.

The 37-year-old led the team that lost the 2014 Pro12 final to Leinster, before clinching the title a year later against Munster.

The Warriors meet Leinster again on Saturday at Celtic Park.

"[In 2014] We got carried away with messages from ex-players and all sorts of different things," Kellock said.

"The biggest learning was to concentrate on the game. Don't worry about everything that's going on around them.

"The next year we concentrated on what we needed to do to beat Munster and we brought out a brilliant performance," he added.

Kellock captained the Warriors from 2006 to 2015 and retired once his side lifted the Pro12 trophy, and Saturday's final will be the club's first since then.

Leinster, meanwhile, are looking to win back-to-back league titles for the second time, having done so in 2013 and 2014.

But Glasgow have already beaten the defending champions this season, a 39-24 win in Dublin last month, and are on a run of nine league wins in a row.

Kellock believes his former side are playing at their best when it matters.

"Dave Rennie has got them playing very good rugby, peaking at the right time of year," the former Scotland second-row told BBC Scotland.

"Last year you might have argued they peaked a little early. We're in a good place but you're always going to face a massive challenge in a team like Leinster.

"It's just about concentrating on the basics and then the moments of brilliance, because of the type of players we've got, will undoubtedly come."