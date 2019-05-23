Nick Fenton-Wells: Bristol forward retires to take up backroom role

Fenton-Wells, pictured with his Premiership Community Player of the Year award, scored five tries in 54 Bristol appearances

Bristol forward Nick Fenton-Wells has retired from playing rugby and been appointed as the Premiership club's team manager.

The South African, who has spent the past three seasons at Ashton Gate, will join Pat Lam's backroom team on 1 June.

The ex-Bedford, Saracens and Stormers flanker, 32, was named Premiership Community Player of the Year this week.

"Nick has a detailed understanding of our culture and vision," director of rugby Lam told the club website.

"He epitomises that commitment to our community and we believe he will be a phenomenal team manager.

"When we revealed the appointment to the squad in a team meeting, there was a fantastic reaction and a standing ovation for Nick - that underlines how much he is trusted and respected by the group."