Dave Lewis: Harlequins scrum-half retires aged 30

Dave Lewis played for Gloucester for six years and Exeter for four seasons before joining Harlequins in 2017

Harlequins scrum-half Dave Lewis has retired from rugby at the age of 30.

The former Exeter and Gloucester player made 28 appearances for Quins after moving to the Stoop in 2017.

Lewis, who played in Exeter's first Premiership final in 2016, is taking up a role as a financial advisor with a London-based wealth management firm.

"Though ultimately I'm sad to leave the game, I'm really looking forward to starting my new role," Lewis told the Harlequins website.

"It's something I've been working towards for a while and I'm excited for what the future holds."

Lewis began his career as an academy player at Exeter before moving to Gloucester in 2007 and made his debut for the Cherry and Whites that September.

"Dave is an incredible professional who always gives his best," added Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard.

"He is a keen thinker of the game and has added significant value on and off the pitch.

"I know that whatever he chooses to do in life he will be a success as he works hard, is humble and is an all-round great guy."