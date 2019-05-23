Lewis Jones: Scrum-half signs new Cardiff Blues deal

Lewis Jones made his regional debut in 2011 and became the youngest Cardiff Blues player to reach 50 appearances two seasons later

Scrum-half Lewis Jones has signed a new contract with Cardiff Blues.

He reached 100 appearances in 2018-19 and will start his 10th campaign at Cardiff Arms Park next season.

Jones, 26, is the 19th player to commit his future to the Blues and will continue to challenge Wales half-backs Tomos Williams and Lloyd Williams for the starting shirt.

"I am not satisfied as a squad player and I want to play every week," said Jones.

