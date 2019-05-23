Halanukonuka and Kelly sign new Glasgow Warriors deals

From the section

Halanukonuka joined from Super Rugby side Highlanders in 2017

Glasgow Warriors prop Siua Halanukonuka and centre Paddy Kelly have signed new deals with the club.

The pair have extended their stay at Scotstoun until the summer of 2021.

Tongan Halanukonuka has made 30 appearances since joining from Super Rugby side Highlanders in 2017.

"Siua's work at the set-piece is excellent," said head coach Dave Rennie.

"He is an experienced operator who brings real physicality and we're rapt that he's committed for another two years."

Kelly, a former Scotland U20 international, has spent most of the season playing for Premiership champions Ayr.