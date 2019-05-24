Ken Owens, Dan Evans and Rey Lee-Lo in Pro14 dream team

Ken Owens' Scarlets lost out to Ospreys in the Pro14 play-off for a Champions Cup spot

Scarlets hooker Ken Owens and Ospreys full-back Dan Evans are the two Welsh players named in the Pro14 dream team.

Cardiff Blues' Samoa centre Rey Lee-Lo is the third player from a Welsh region picked as the cream of 2018/19.

Edinburgh, Munster, Connacht and Ulster were the only teams with more than one player in the dream team.

Only three players from last season's team have been selected, including former Scarlets second row Tadhg Beirne who is now with Munster.

Leinster lock Scott Vardy and Ulster scrum-half John Cooney are the other two players to repeat the feat.

Pro14 dream team:

Dan Evans (Ospreys); Monty Ioane (Treviso), Rey Lee-Lo (Cardiff Blues), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Rabz Maxwane (Cheetahs); Jack Carty (Connacht), John Cooney (Ulster); Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Scott Fardy (Leinster); Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Colby Fainga'a (Connacht), Bill Mata (Edinburgh).