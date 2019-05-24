Pro14 final: Glasgow v Leinster (Sat)

Callum Gibbins or Jonny Sexton will lift the Pro14 trophy on Saturday evening

Pro14 final: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie has named an unchanged line-up for Saturday's Pro14 final against holders Leinster at Celtic Park.

Callum Gibbins captains the side while Stuart Hogg will make his final appearance before joining Exeter.

Ireland duo Rob Kearney and Jonny Sexton and former Australia lock Scott Fardy come into the Leinster team.

Sexton skippers Leo Cullen's side, having last played in the Champions Cup final defeat by Saracens.

Kearney's place at full-back means Jordan Larmour moves to the wing, while Ross Byrne drops to the bench and Devin Toner, Dave Kearney and Sean O'Brien do not feature, with O'Brien expected to leave for London Irish this summer.

The only change to the Glasgow squad is Siua Halanukonuka's inclusion on the bench with D'Arcy Rae missing out.

Warriors, whose last trophy win was the 2015 Pro12 title, overcame Ulster 50-20 in the semi-final while Leinster defeated Munster 24-9.

The only previous meeting of the two sides this season ended in a 39-24 win for Glasgow in Dublin.

Line-ups

Glasgow Warriors: S Hogg, T Seymour, K Steyn, S Johnson, DTH van der Merwe; A Hastings, A Price; J Bhatti, F Brown, Z Fagerson, S Cummings, J Gray, R Harley, C Gibbins (capt), M Fagerson.

Replacements: G Stewart, O Kebble, S Halanukonuka, R Wilson, T Gordon, G Horne, P Horne, H Jones.

Leinster: R Kearney, J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; C Healy, S Cronin, T Furlong, S Fardy, J Ryan, R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, A Porter, R Molony, M Deegan, N McCarthy, R Byrne, R O'Loughlin.