Glasgow Warriors v Leinster: Trophies don't define Leinster - Contepomi

Contepomi (r) with full-back Rob Kearney, who could play his final game for Leinster on Saturday

Pro14 final: Glasgow Warriors v Leinster Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 25 May Kick-off: 18:30 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Leinster coach Felipe Contepomi says that their season will not be defined by winning or losing their Pro14 final against Glasgow Warriors on Saturday.

The Irish side are seeking back-to-back league titles after failing to retain their European crown against Saracens.

Having swept to a league and European double last season, another loss this week would leave Leinster without any silverware to show for their campaign.

"We see a broader picture rather than just the trophy," said Contepomi.

"We want this club to keep moving forward and obviously trophies and getting silverware is what you play for but when we look back and assess our season it's bigger than just winning or losing one game.

"It doesn't come down to one moment or one game. It is important, we are here to win, we play this sport because we want to win and that is the mentality of our players.

"Definitely we would like to have some silverware but our analysis goes broader than just one game or a final."

Not lacking in motivation

Leinster responded to the disappointment of their Champions Cup final loss in Newcastle by beating arch-rivals Munster in a tense Pro14 semi-final that ensured they would get another chance to finish the season with some silverware.

The Irish province are set to lose several key players this summer with experienced Ireland internationals Sean O'Brien and Jack McGrath both set to leave for London Irish and Ulster respectively. The future of veteran full-back Rob Kearney also remains undecided as he comes to the end of his contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Contepomi is confident that the squad has recovered from the loss of their European title and believes they will be determined to give their departing players a winning send-off: "You don't need much motivation to play these games because they motivate you by themselves.

"Especially when we have had a set-back and we didn't win that Champions Cup final, then coming back and playing a fairly good game against Munster and winning that semi-final, and now having access to another final is good."

Leinster flanker Sean O'Brien will join London Irish for next season

Saturday's final at Celtic Park will see the two clubs that finished top of their respective conference tables going up against each other for the second time this season.

Glasgow's five-try thumping of Leinster in Dublin last April helped Dave Rennie's side to finish top of Conference A and the holders will need an improved performance on Saturday if they are to claim a sixth league title.

"We definitely need to be better. We've seen that we have to improve and go up another notch in terms of attack and in defence, and there are a few little things that we want to get better and you always have space to do that," added backs coach Contepomi.

"Glasgow are probably the team on form, they've had a great semi-final and they've played really well against Ulster, and they will be confident going into their back yard, although it's not their home ground but it is their home city.

"We know it's a massive challenge and we'll have to get our best performance of the season to get in there and get that result."