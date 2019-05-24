Scarlets: Welsh region promote Dai Flanagan to backs coach

Dai Flanagan joined Scarlets in 2014

Scarlets have promoted Dai Flanagan to the position of backs coach.

Flanagan will be part of Brad Mooar's new-look team with another appointment to follow in due course.

It is all change at the Scarlets as Wayne Pivac departs to succeed Warren Gatland with Wales after the World Cup.

A former Cardiff Blues and Ospreys player, Flanagan joined Scarlets in 2014 as a skills/kicking coach and for the past 18 months he has also worked with the Wales under-20s side.

"This is a hugely exciting opportunity to carry on the work put in place by Wayne (Pivac), Stephen (Jones) and the previous coaching team," Flanagan said.

Flanagan's appointment follows Glenn Delaney being confirmed as defence coach.