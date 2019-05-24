Ian Nagle: Departing Ulster lock joins Zebre

Nagle played 11 times for Ulster during his short stint at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster second row Ian Nagle will join Italian side Zebre for next season.

The 30-year-old lock won 11 caps with Ulster after moving from Leinster on a loan deal in November.

Nagle, who made his professional debut with Munster in 2010, will be coached by his fellow Cork native Michael Bradley at Zebre.

"It is a very important time for the future of Italian rugby: Zebra have an ambitious plan, being part of it will give me a special charge," Nagle said.

"I have always been impressed by the great passion of Italian rugby players and fans. The purposeful and attacking game set by the technical staff is certainly very stimulating for every player."

A former Ireland Under 20's and Emerging Ireland international, Nagle graduated from the Munster academy to make over 30 appearances for the province before playing for Newcastle and London Irish.

He joined Leinster in 2016 and featured 29 times for the Dublin-based side before his move to Belfast but Ulster announced this week that he was among the players being released at the end of the season.