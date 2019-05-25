Pro 14: Dave Rennie 'will let officials decide' on Rob Kearney tackle on Stuart Hogg in final

Rob Kearney was sin-binned for his tackle on Stuart Hogg as Leinster won the Pro14 final

Dave Rennie said he would "let officials decide" after Rob Kearney was sin-binned rather than red-carded in Glasgow's Pro14 final loss to Leinster.

Warriors trailed 18-10 when Kearney caught Stuart Hogg in the air and the Glasgow full-back, who will join Exeter this summer, went off injured.

Kearney came back on to help Leinster see out victory after Grant Stewart's late try for Rennie's side.

"No doubt there'll be more to come," Rennie said after the 18-15 defeat.

"I'll let officials decide that sort of stuff but we lost a player for the rest of the game, a pretty important player to us."

Matt Fagerson's converted try put Glasgow ahead at Celtic Park but Hogg soon had a kick charged down, leading to Garry Ringrose's score for Leinster.

Cian Healy also went over for Leo Cullen's side and Johnny Sexton's three successful kicks from five gave them an eight-point lead that was reduced to three when Stewart plunged over in the final few minutes.

"We just weren't clinical in the end," said the New Zealander following his first final with Glasgow.

"We had a couple of opportunities to maybe extend our lead at 7-5 and didn't take them. In the end, it became a bit of an arm wrestle. I thought we had opportunities to play a bit more, we probably over-kicked. I'm not sure if we threw enough at them in the end.

"We finished off after a bit of pressure. We just didn't do that enough tonight. They were able to control the pace of the game and just hold on to it.

"Disappointed because we're a better side that what we showed. You've got to give credit to Leinster, they defended really well and they're a top side. Hopefully, we come back stronger next year.

And, of Hogg's final Warriors appearance, Rennie added: "He's a great man and he's been a massive servant of the club. I know the boys will be disappointed for a lot of reasons but disappointed we couldn't do it for him."