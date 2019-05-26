Pete Horne: Centre says Glasgow are no longer flops in big games

Glasgow players dejected after losing to Leinster

Glasgow Warriors are a more robust team than the one that has previously "flopped" in big games, says centre Pete Horne.

Warriors came up just short in the Pro14 final, losing 18-15 to Leinster.

But having taken a battering in the semi-finals last season, Horne says there is far more "steel" about the team now.

"We're a different side to where we were 12 months ago, even two months ago," he said.

"In big games we've maybe flopped a wee bit in the past. We got pumped off Scarlets this time last year, we got hosed off Saracens in a big Champions Cup [quarter-final] game this season.

"Even though we weren't playing well, we showed a bit of steel and made it difficult for them."

Glasgow took an early lead thanks to Matt Fagerson's try but immediately conceded a score to Leinster centre Garry Ringrose after Stuart Hogg's kick was charged down.

A further try for the Irish side through Cian Healy and the boot of fly-half Johnny Sexton stretched Leinster's lead, before Grant Stewart set up a tense finish.

"It's gutting, it just feels like another one that got away," Horne added.

"We were right in the game, even at the death, but didn't play quite as well as we have the last month. It's just disappointing.

"Hopefully next year we can come good."