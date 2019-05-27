Matthew Aubrey: Scrum-half signs new Ospreys contract

Matthew Aubrey has represented Wales at Under-18 level

Ospreys scrum-half Matthew Aubrey has signed a new two-year contract extension with the region.

Aubrey is the ninth player to commit to the Ospreys following Harri Morgan, Gareth Thomas, Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Cory Allen, Dan Evans, Luke Morgan and Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler.

The 21-year-old made 11 appearances during the 2018-19 season and started games in the Pro14 and Challenge Cup.

"I'm happy to get pen to paper, it's a proud moment for me," he said.

"It's been great to be involved in some big games, and to get some starts as well."