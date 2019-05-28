Kyle Steyn & Scott Cummings added to Scotland World Cup training squad

South Africa-born Kyle Steyn, 25, (right) has previously represented Scotland Sevens

Uncapped lock Scott Cummings and back Kyle Steyn have been added to Scotland's World Cup training squad by head coach Gregor Townsend.

The Glasgow Warriors pair featured in Saturday's Pro14 final defeat by Leinster.

Scotland will play home and away summer Tests against Georgia and France before the autumn World Cup in Japan.

There the Scots will face the hosts as well as Ireland, Russia and Samoa.

"Scott's selection is a testament to how well he has performed throughout the season and in particular over the past few weeks," said Townsend.

"Kyle has made an excellent impact since his debut for Glasgow earlier this season and has displayed strong defensive capabilities as well as a providing go-forward for his team when carrying ball. His versatility is a bonus.

"He started out playing on the wing for Glasgow, has moved into the centre and has performed equally well in both roles."

Cummings, 22, has played up to Scotland Under-20 level

Scotland training squad

Forwards

John Barclay (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) Allan Dell (Edinburgh), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Gary Graham (Newcastle Falcons), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (Edinburgh), Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (London Irish), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Sam Skinner (Exeter Chiefs), Grant Stewart (Glasgow Warriors), Josh Strauss (Sale Sharks), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Nick Grigg (Glasgow Warriors), Chris Harris (Newcastle Falcons), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Pete Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Taylor (Saracens).