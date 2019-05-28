Rob Kearney: Ireland and Leinster full-back signs one-year deal

Rob Kearney made his senior Ireland debut Argentina in 2007

Ireland and Leinster full-back Rob Kearney has signed an extension to his IRFU contract until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 33-year-old is Irish rugby's most decorated player with his honours including two Grand Slam triumphs.

Kearney has won four four Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and five league titles with Leinster.

"There are goals I still want to achieve with both Leinster and Ireland next season," he said.

Kearney, who has won 90 caps, represented Ireland at two Rugby World Cups and is a two-time British and Irish Lions tourist (2009 and 2013), playing in all three Tests on the South Africa tour.

His latest success with Leinster came with victory over Glasgow Warriors in the Pro14 final.

He added: "I am feeling pretty good about where I am physically and mentally after a long season which has contained a few lows but also some massive highs.

"I will enjoy a couple of weeks off now before getting stuck into what will be a hugely exciting season for Irish rugby."