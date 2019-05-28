James Gaskell: Wasps lock extends contract with Premiership club

James Gaskell (left) previously played for Sale before joining Wasps

James Gaskell has signed a contract extension with Premiership team Wasps.

The 29-year-old lock, who has represented England Saxons and played international youth rugby, is heading into his sixth season with the club.

He made 20 appearances in the 2018-19 campaign and has played a total of 108 times for Wasps.

Speaking about his contract extension, the 6ft 7in second row said: "I'm really enjoying my time here and it's been a fantastic five years."

Wasps have not disclosed the length of his new deal.

Director of rugby Dai Young said: "Jammer is a fantastic bloke and he's always someone you can rely on.

"What's extremely important for us is building some continuity and stability within the squad and with 13 guys having signed new deals in the last six months, we've got a core group of players who are now set to be here for the next couple of seasons or so."