Geordan Murphy: Leicester Tigers head coach gets three-game ban

Geordan Murphy was a Leicester player for 16 years and became head coach in 2018

Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy has received a three-game ban for verbally abusing match officials.

The Irishman accepted two charges brought by the RFU following his side's 32-31 defeat by Bath in their final Premiership fixture on 18 May.

The 41-year-old will be banned for the first three matches of the 2019-20 season and not be able to coach.

Murphy has also been fined £1,500 and told to write a letter of apology to the match officials.

He has been ordered to write to referee Sean Davey, who was television match official at Welford Road, and send copies to the other officials at the game.

Murphy will also have to write an open letter to Leicester players and other staff apologising for his actions.

Tigers finished 11th in the Premiership this season after losing 15 of their 22 games.

RFU judicial officer Jeremy Summers said: "While the disappointment of the club's season is well known, criticising the TMO as Mr Murphy did was both wholly unacceptable and entirely inconsistent with the values of the game.

"Unfortunately match officials continue to be subject to improper attack, and those that find themselves before disciplinary panels in respect of such conduct should expect to be sanctioned appropriately."